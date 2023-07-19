 Palghar Police Arrest 12 Suspects, Hope To Crack Other Dacoities, Robberies They May Have Been Involved In
The police recovered two tempos, iron cutters, wire cutters, sickle and red chilli powder from the suspects.

Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Palghar police have arrested 12 suspected dacoits who were seen moving near an ATM in Palghar. There were a few robberies and dacoity incidents in the last few weeks in Palghar. The latest arrests are likely to give the police leads to these robberies.

A night patrolling police squad spotted a few people moving suspiciously near SBI ATM near the Navli Railway crossing on July 18 at 3.15 am. The police informed Sub-Inspector Sanket Pagde who was in-charge of night patrolling. PSI Pagde arranged additional force at the spot. The dacoits were about to move out but the police along with neighbouring residents managed to arrest 12 of them who were hiding in shrubs.

The police recovered two tempos, iron cutters, wire cutters, sickle and red chilli powder from the 12 accused. Sections of the IPC and Arms Act have been levied against the accused. Police Inspector Duttaray Kindre and DYSP Neeta Padvi helped the ground staff to arrest the accused.

