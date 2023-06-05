Palghar: PM Modi Virtually Inaugurates Mangrove Plantations on World Environment Day

Pankaj S Raut

Six out of the 75 mangrove plantations scheduled nationwide were conducted in Palghar District, with the honorable presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi via a virtual platform. This noteworthy initiative falls under the Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes (MISHTI) scheme.

Plantation Drive on India's 75th Independence Day

In celebration of the nation's 75th Independence Day, plans were made to carry out mangrove plantations at 75 locations across India, as part of the MISHTI scheme. This comprehensive endeavor aims to explore potential areas for mangrove development, covering approximately 540 sq. km across 11 states and 2 union territories, starting from the fiscal year 2023-24 and continuing for five years.

On June 5, the forest department undertook mangrove plantations in Palghar District at five designated locations: Tembhode, Asangaon, Sonave, Vadade, and Vilangi. The event witnessed the presence of esteemed personalities including MP Rajendra Gavit, District Collector Govind Bodke, SP Balasaheb Patil, Chief Executive Officer of Zillha Parishad Palghar Bhanudas Palve, Deputy Conservator of Forest Madhumita Divakar, and representatives from local self-government.

