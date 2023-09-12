Palghar: Paneri River Turns Reddish-Brown, Fishermen & Farmers Concerned

Paneri River Turns Reddish Brown | FPJ

Palghar: The water of the Paneri river turned reddish brown, causing concern to the farmers and the fishermen. The discharge of pollutants or chemicals is assumed to be the reason for this untoward incident.

Paneri River starts from the mountain ranges of Kamare-Varkunti and flows through the industrial belt on the southern side of Palghar city. The domestic untreated sewerage of a majority portion of the Palghar Municipal Corporation area is also discharged in this river.

Many farmers who have their cultivation on the either side of the riverbanks use water from the Paneri River. The river meets the sea near Wadrai, which has about 50 fishing boats.

On Tuesday evening, Mahim Rewale resident Pratik Vartak noticed the change in the colour of the river water while he was passing over the Paneri bridge. He alerted the villagers of Mahim and also tried to contact the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) officers who have their office in Tarapur MIDC. But the officers are said to have gone to Mumbai for some official work.

Dye-based chemicals likely the reason

A discharge of dye-based chemicals or pollutants is assumed to be the probable reason for the change of colour of river water. The villagers have been protesting against Paneri River pollution for over two decades but no concrete solution has been obtained in this issue.

The Sub Regional Officer of the MPCB Tarapur office Virendra Singh has dispatched his team to collect water samples which will be analysed and he has assured that he will personally visit the site tomorrow.