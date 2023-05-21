Palghar: Oil tanker overturns on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near Dapcheri check post; traffic disrupted

Palghar: Oil tanker overturns on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway; traffic disrupted |

Palghar: A tanker carrying 33 tons of Vehicle Engine Raw Material developed a leakage at around 5.30 am on Gujarat Lane near the Dapcheri RTO check post off Mumbai Ahemadabad National Highway on Sunday early morning.

Local authorities covered oil-affected part of road with sand

The oil spillage spread to a distance of one km causing a traffic jam. Traffic police, staff from the check post and local firemen rushed to the spot and covered the affected part of the road with sand, an official said.

Traffic restored after couple of hours

Traffic movement on the highway was restored after about two hours, he said. No one was injured in the accident, he added.