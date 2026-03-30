Palghar News: VVCMC Extends Free Bus Pass Renewal Deadline Until April 30 For Senior Citizens, PwDs And Patients

VVCMC extends deadline for free bus pass renewal, ensuring continued travel benefits for vulnerable groups in Vasai-Virar | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra, March 30: The Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has announced an extension for the renewal of free bus passes issued under its transport initiative for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, cancer patients, and those undergoing dialysis treatment.

Extension granted for existing passes

The civic body runs a Free Bus Travel Scheme through its transport services for eligible beneficiaries residing within municipal limits. The validity of the existing bus passes was set to expire on March 31, 2026. However, considering that issuing new passes immediately may not be feasible, the corporation has granted a one-month extension.

As per instructions from Mayor Ajiv Patil, the validity of the existing passes has been extended until April 30, 2026. The extension has been approved by Municipal Commissioner Manojkumar Suryawanshi.

Application process for new passes

Beneficiaries who wish to continue availing the scheme for the financial year 2026–2027 have been advised to submit fresh applications during the extended period. Application forms can be obtained from the nearest ward committee offices.

List of ward offices

The designated ward offices include Virat Nagar (Ward A), Nalasopara West near Machhi Market (Ward B), opposite Totale Talao (Ward C), near Damodar Hall in Nalasopara East (Ward D), Vrindavan Garden in Nalasopara West (Ward E), Pelhar (Ward F), Fatherwadi Naka (Ward G), near ST Depot in Navghar (Ward H), and Vasai Gaon (Ward I).

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Appeal to citizens

The municipal administration has urged all eligible citizens to complete the renewal process within the stipulated time to continue benefiting from the scheme. The announcement was made by Dhairyashil Jadhav, Transport Manager of VVCMC.

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