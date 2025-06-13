Palghar News: Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Waste Management Tender Cancellation Challenged In Bombay High Court

Several contractors had cleared the technical evaluation stage and deposited their earnest money. | Representative Pic

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation’s (VVMC) recent three-year waste management tender has landed in legal dispute, with a group of previously shortlisted contractors approaching the Bombay High Court after the civic body abruptly cancelled the original tender process.

The tender, initially floated in October 2024, was intended to cover waste collection and sanitation services across the city for the fiscal years 2025–26, 2026–27, and 2027–28. This included operations like daily street cleaning, chamber maintenance, door-to-door garbage collection, and transportation to dumping grounds.

Several contractors had cleared the technical evaluation stage and deposited their earnest money. During a negotiation meeting led by Municipal Commissioner Anil Kumar Pawar and the Tandon Committee, a civic advisory panel, the contractors offered to continue providing services with a 10% annual increment in cost. However, the municipal administration later cancelled the tender citing unspecified technical reasons.

This decision drew strong objection from the bidders. Eight contractors filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court, arguing that the cancellation violated the principles of fair competition and denied them their legitimate expectation to be considered for the contract. They also sought a stay on the fresh tender process initiated soon after.

The High Court held a preliminary hearing on June 9 but did not issue a stay on the new tender. The next hearing is scheduled for June 18.

“The waste management tender is currently under judicial review. The process is ongoing in accordance with administrative norms,” said Sanjay Herwade, Additional Commissioner of VVMC.

Meanwhile, the civic body has already floated a new tender in early June 2025, despite the pending legal matter. This has created uncertainty over the enforceability of the upcoming contract, should the court rule in favor of the original bidders.

A VVMC official maintained that the original tender was cancelled purely for technical reasons. “Since the court has not stayed the new process, we are continuing as per protocol,” the official added.

Legal experts caution that if the High Court eventually rules against the cancellation, any new contract awarded could be subjected to further legal scrutiny, potentially delaying essential sanitation services in the fast-growing Vasai-Virar region.