 Palghar News: Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Waste Management Tender Cancellation Challenged In Bombay High Court
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar News: Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Waste Management Tender Cancellation Challenged In Bombay High Court

Palghar News: Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Waste Management Tender Cancellation Challenged In Bombay High Court

The tender, initially floated in October 2024, was intended to cover waste collection and sanitation services across the city for the fiscal years 2025–26, 2026–27, and 2027–28.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 05:58 PM IST
article-image
Several contractors had cleared the technical evaluation stage and deposited their earnest money. | Representative Pic

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation’s (VVMC) recent three-year waste management tender has landed in legal dispute, with a group of previously shortlisted contractors approaching the Bombay High Court after the civic body abruptly cancelled the original tender process.

The tender, initially floated in October 2024, was intended to cover waste collection and sanitation services across the city for the fiscal years 2025–26, 2026–27, and 2027–28. This included operations like daily street cleaning, chamber maintenance, door-to-door garbage collection, and transportation to dumping grounds.

Several contractors had cleared the technical evaluation stage and deposited their earnest money. During a negotiation meeting led by Municipal Commissioner Anil Kumar Pawar and the Tandon Committee, a civic advisory panel, the contractors offered to continue providing services with a 10% annual increment in cost. However, the municipal administration later cancelled the tender citing unspecified technical reasons.

This decision drew strong objection from the bidders. Eight contractors filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court, arguing that the cancellation violated the principles of fair competition and denied them their legitimate expectation to be considered for the contract. They also sought a stay on the fresh tender process initiated soon after.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)

The High Court held a preliminary hearing on June 9 but did not issue a stay on the new tender. The next hearing is scheduled for June 18.

“The waste management tender is currently under judicial review. The process is ongoing in accordance with administrative norms,” said Sanjay Herwade, Additional Commissioner of VVMC.

Read Also
VVMC To Offer 50% Bus Fare Concession To Women From June 1
article-image

Meanwhile, the civic body has already floated a new tender in early June 2025, despite the pending legal matter. This has created uncertainty over the enforceability of the upcoming contract, should the court rule in favor of the original bidders.

A VVMC official maintained that the original tender was cancelled purely for technical reasons. “Since the court has not stayed the new process, we are continuing as per protocol,” the official added.

Legal experts caution that if the High Court eventually rules against the cancellation, any new contract awarded could be subjected to further legal scrutiny, potentially delaying essential sanitation services in the fast-growing Vasai-Virar region.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station

Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station

Maharashtra Crime: 20-Year-Old UP Youth Arrested With Illegal Firearms Near Vasai On...

Maharashtra Crime: 20-Year-Old UP Youth Arrested With Illegal Firearms Near Vasai On...

Mumbai News: Vikhroli East-West Connector To Open On June 14 After 28-Year Wait; Expected To Cut...

Mumbai News: Vikhroli East-West Connector To Open On June 14 After 28-Year Wait; Expected To Cut...

Mumbai News: 'Ambulance Shortage At Central Railway Suburban Stations Raises Safety Concerns,' Says...

Mumbai News: 'Ambulance Shortage At Central Railway Suburban Stations Raises Safety Concerns,' Says...

Mega Block On Sunday, 15-06-2025: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check...

Mega Block On Sunday, 15-06-2025: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check...