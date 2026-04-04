Palghar News: Protests Intensify Against Factory Expansion In Boisar Over Environmental Concerns, PESA Violations And Public Hearing Row

Residents and leaders protest in Boisar against industrial expansion citing pollution, water diversion and legal violations | File Pic (Representative Image)

Palghar, Maharashtra, April 4: Opposition to the proposed expansion of Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd. in the Tarapur MIDC area of Boisar intensified as local residents and political representatives escalated their agitation, raising serious concerns over environmental damage, procedural violations, and the impact on surrounding communities.

Protest disrupts traffic on key Boisar–Chillar road

The protest, held on the crucial Boisar–Chillar road connecting Tarapur MIDC to the Mumbai–Ahmedabad National Highway, caused temporary traffic disruption as demonstrators demanded the immediate cancellation of the proposed expansion and the scheduled public hearing.

Concerns over PESA norms and consent of Gram Sabha

The expansion project, proposed over nearly 105 acres within the Man Warangade Gram Panchayat limits, has drawn strong opposition from locals. The area falls under the PESA (Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas) framework, and residents allege that the project has been pushed forward without obtaining the mandatory consent of the Gram Sabha.

Protestors have also raised concerns over violations of due process, claiming that the required 45-day notice period for the environmental public hearing was not followed. They further alleged that the hearing has been scheduled within the company’s private premises, raising serious questions about transparency and neutrality.

Environmental impact and pollution fears intensify

Environmental concerns remain at the forefront of the agitation. Locals claim that the company’s existing operations have already led to severe air pollution and contamination of natural water sources, including drinking water, agricultural land, and nearby streams. They fear that further expansion will significantly worsen pollution levels and pose serious health risks to the community.

Kundan Sankhe, Shiv Sena District Chief, criticised the process, stating, “The public hearing itself is illegal. The government has ignored the opposition of the entire Gram Sabha in this PESA area. Mandatory norms, including the 45-day notice period, have been violated. This is the first time in Maharashtra that a public hearing has been conducted on private property. We demand that it be cancelled immediately, or the agitation will intensify.”

Political leaders join opposition, warn of escalation

Prashant Patil, BJP Palghar District Vice President, echoed similar concerns. “We will fight this legally, but our protest on the ground will also continue. Today’s demonstration is just a glimpse. If 10 acres can cause such pollution, one can only imagine the impact of 100 acres. The entire region stands united in opposition,” he said.

Avinash Patil, Palghar District President of Maharashtra Kunbi Sena, alleged that the project was based on misleading assurances and would severely strain local resources.

“Since the mid-1990s, industrial expansion in this region has continued. During agreements with the state leadership, promises were made to provide employment to around 3,500 locals, including members of the Adivasi community. However, these promises remain unfulfilled,” he said.

He further claimed that the proposed expansion would require approximately 4.2 million litres of water per day. “Water from irrigation sources such as the Surya project and dams like Dhamani and Kawadas, originally built for tribal welfare and agriculture, is being diverted for industrial use. This has reduced irrigation capacity and affected farmers. The discharged industrial water will ultimately impact local communities,” he added.

Safety concerns and Gram Sabha opposition

Patil also raised concerns over industrial safety, alleging that multiple accidents in the MIDC area have resulted in casualties and injuries. “If this continues, it will be difficult to protect this once-green belt, which is now turning into a heavily polluted zone,” he warned.

According to local representatives, a Gram Sabha held on March 24, 2026, unanimously passed a resolution opposing the proposed expansion project. Residents fear that the project could lead to displacement of Adivasi families and further environmental degradation in the region.

Public hearing controversy and company response

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has scheduled a public hearing on April 8 for environmental clearance of the project at the company’s facility. However, protestors have strongly opposed the move and demanded its immediate cancellation.

Meanwhile, responding to the allegations, Sachin Kasture, Corporate EHS Head of Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd., stated that the company would present its position soon.

"There appear to be many misunderstandings and points of confusion regarding our current work and our future plans. We aren't holding a session just to answer questions, but rather to clearly communicate what we have done and what we intend to do. We want to provide the facts."

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Call for government intervention

Protestors have urged the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to intervene, investigate the alleged violations, and cancel the public hearing. They have also warned that the agitation will intensify further if their demands are not addressed.

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