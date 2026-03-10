Palghar News: Housing Society Imposes ₹500 Daily Fine On Flat Owner After Tenant Keeps Pet Rabbits In Vasai

A Vasai housing society faces criticism after allegedly imposing a ₹500 daily fine on a flat owner because his tenant keeps pet rabbits inside the apartment | AI Generated Representational Image

Vasai, March 9: A cooperative housing society in Vasai has come under criticism for allegedly imposing a daily fine of Rs 500 on a flat owner after the tenant residing in the apartment kept pet rabbits inside the house.

Flat owner alleges unfair penalty

Norman Pereira (57), who owns a flat in the Evershine Tulip Co-operative Housing Society, claimed that the penalty is being charged in addition to the regular monthly maintenance of Rs 1,200 that he pays to the society.

Pereira said he has owned the flat since 2006 and had never faced such an issue earlier. The problem allegedly began after he rented out the apartment to a family who keep pet rabbits.

“Initially I was not aware that the tenants had pet rabbits. Later they informed me, but assured that the pets are confined to the house,” Pereira said.

Residents’ objections trigger dispute

He alleged that some residents on the same floor objected to the presence of the pets and, since the society cannot impose penalties directly on the tenants, it has started charging him the daily fine.

“It is surprising because the society’s bylaws do not mention any clause related to such a penalty, yet the charges are being imposed under the title of ‘cleanliness’,” he said.

Pressure to evict tenants alleged

Pereira further claimed that some society members are pressuring him to evict the tenants.

“There are people from the society forcing me to evict the rented family, but I cannot do it as I have an 11-month agreement with them. I am also suffering from a cardiac illness and this situation is causing unnecessary harassment,” he added.

Society response and legal opinion

When contacted, the society’s secretary, Sachin J., initially heard the issue but later said he would address the matter directly with the complainant. He declined to comment further.

Advocate Rakesh Tiwari, who practises before the Registrar of Co-operative Housing Societies, said societies cannot arbitrarily impose financial penalties on residents.

“No society can overcharge an individual for possessing animals. One has to examine the society’s bye-laws, but even if such a clause exists, it has to be just and reasonable. The fact that the money is being collected under the title ‘cleanliness’ rather than under a specific clause relating to pets indicates that the society may not have any such provision in its bye-laws,” Tiwari said.

