Palghar: MSRTC buses collide head-on, 28 injured

MSRTC to pay Diwali gift of Rs 5,000 to its employees. |

Over two dozen of passengers sustained injuries after two Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses collided head-on in Palghar on Monday morning. The driver and conductor of one of the buses were also injured.

According to sources, one bus was on its way from Silvassa to Jalgaon and the other was going to Silvassa from Nasik. An enquiry into the incident has been initiated by the MSRTC.

As per Jitu Ahirrao, a police officer from the Jawhar Police station in Palghar district, the incident happened around 7:30am in the ghat section of Jawhar-Silvassa road on Monday.

"The entire stretch is a ghat-type, curvy and narrow road. As per the preliminary probe, both the bus were overspeeding and the drivers did not foresee the curve ahead. They lost their control over the vehicle which lead to the collision," said Mr Ahirrao.

A total of 28 were injured in the accident, none of them is critical, confirmed the police.

A passenger lodged a complaint to the police, blaming the driver for negligence. "We have filed an FIR against both drivers. One (commuter) has alleged that a driver was intoxicated while driving. We have taken blood samples of both of them to check for alcohol content," added Mr Ahirrao.

A case has been registered against both drivers, who are also receiving treatment for the injuries, for rash driving, driving dangerously, over speeding, etc, under the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act of 1988.