Palghar Monsoon Crisis: Red Alert Issued As Torrential Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation In Dahanu, Talasari; Western Railway Services Suspended | Video | X / @himanshuyv

​Palghar: Heavy downpours, which began on Wednesday afternoon and continued relentlessly through the night, have severely disrupted normal life across the Palghar district, including Talasari, Dahanu, and Palghar city. Rain created havoc in the Dahanu and Talasari talukas, leading to widespread waterlogging in several areas. The district had been receiving moderate rainfall since Monday, but the intensity unexpectedly surged on Wednesday afternoon, prompting the Meteorological Department to issue a Red Alert for the district.

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​Following the increased intensity of rain since evening, water accumulated on roads across multiple locations. Extreme heavy rainfall was reported in Dahanu and Talasari. A flood-like situation developed overnight in Bordi, Dahanu, and surrounding areas, with floodwaters entering numerous houses and shops.

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Railway tracks were submerged as water flowed over railway bridges between Gholvad and Umargam, as well as between Vangaon and Dahanu. Consequently, Western Railway train traffic was temporarily suspended.

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Long-distance trains heading toward Mumbai were held up on the Gujarat side starting early morning. Western Railway announced the cancellation of several long-distance trains, short-terminated others, and restricted suburban local train operations to Vangaon (limiting service up to Dahanu).

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​ Suburban train services ran with delays, while waterlogging on several key roads—including the Palghar–Boisar route—adversely impacted road traffic.

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The District Collector declared a holiday for all schools across Palghar district, with meteorologists predicting heavy rain to persist.

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Severe winds accompanied the rain, causing trees to be uprooted in several places and leading to frequent power supply disruptions.