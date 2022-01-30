Palghar: Molestation case against local politician

Police here in Maharashtra have registered a case on charge of molestation against a local politician, an official said on Sunday.

The case was registered at Virar police station on Saturday under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) following a complaint by a woman auto-rickshaw driver, who alleged that the accused used to call her and seek sexual favours, senior police inspector Suresh Warade said.

The complainant had beaten up the accused with slippers on January 24 and a video of it went viral on social media platforms on Saturday.

No arrest has been made so far, the police said.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 03:17 PM IST