Palghar minor rape accused get police custody till Dec 28

Palghar: All the nine accused in the Palghar minor rape case have been remanded to police custody till Dec 28, after being produced in court on Thursday. The court had earlier granted police custody till Dec 22, but officials wanted an extension to interrogate the accused further and gather more evidence.

The girl, aged 15 years, was taken to a bungalow on a lonely stretch near Tembhi beach of Mahim (in Palghar district) and raped by the nine accused. According to the police, the girl's ordeal began around 8pm on Friday (Dec 16) and continued till 11am on Saturday (Dec 17). She was later dropped off at a lonely spot by one of the accused, the police said.

The girl's parents, meanwhile, registered a complaint on Saturday (Dec 17) afternoon at the Satpati police station as their daughter had not come home the previous night. Eight of the accused were arrested on Dec 18 and the ninth on Dec 19.