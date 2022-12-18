Palghar shocker: Teenage girl gangraped, 8 accused held

Representative Image |

Palghar: A minor girl aged 15 years and 1-month-old was raped in a lonely area in Mahim in Palghar Taluka. The police have arrested eight accused in this case.

The victim who is a resident of Mahim had gone to Tembi Beach in Mahim along with her friend. She was taken to a bungalow in a lonely locality in the same area and was raped by eight youths in the night on December 16. The victim was dropped in a locality of Haranwadi (in Mahim) with a threat and asked to maintain silent about this incident.

As their daughter didn’t turn up home and her phone was not reachable too, her parents registered a complaint at Mahim outpost Police chowki on the afternoon of December 17 which comes under Satpati police station.

The Satpati police acted swiftly considering the age of the girl and lofted her with the help of a mobile location and traced her at Haranwadi. After giving the girl primary medical aid the parents and police restored confidence and registered a complaint.

The police formed different teams and arrested eight accused in this case. Sections under POSCO and clauses of abduction are levied on the accused. DYSP Palghar Neeta Padvi is investigating this case.