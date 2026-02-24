Palghar: Minor Dispute Over Children Playing Sparks Violent Clash In Vasai; One Critically Injured | Representative Image

Vasai: A trivial argument over children playing escalated into a violent confrontation between two groups at Khan Complex in the Valiv area of Vasai.

The incident, which turned bloody within moments, was captured on camera and the video is now circulating widely on social media.

What began as a minor disagreement regarding children playing in the complex quickly spiraled out of control. According to reports, the verbal spat led to a physical brawl between the two groups. During the chaos, a man identified as Abdul Rahman Khan was brutally attacked with a knife.

Abdul Rahman Khan sustained serious stab wounds during the clash.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is currently undergoing emergency medical treatment. The Valiv Police have officially registered a case regarding the incident and are investigating the viral footage to identify all parties involved.

Following the attack, the Khan family has expressed deep shock and anger. They have formally requested the police to take stringent legal action against the perpetrators to ensure such violence does not recur in the residential complex.

"A small issue involving children should never lead to someone being stabbed. We want the police to ensure the attackers face the full force of the law," a family representative stated.

The local authorities are monitoring the situation to prevent further communal or group tension in the neighborhood.

