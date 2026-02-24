 Palghar: Minor Dispute Over Children Playing Sparks Violent Clash In Vasai; One Critically Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar: Minor Dispute Over Children Playing Sparks Violent Clash In Vasai; One Critically Injured

Palghar: Minor Dispute Over Children Playing Sparks Violent Clash In Vasai; One Critically Injured

In Vasai’s Khan Complex, a minor dispute over children playing escalated into a violent clash, leaving Abdul Rahman Khan seriously stabbed. The incident, captured on video and circulating on social media, is under police investigation. The Khan family demands strict action, while authorities monitor the area to prevent further tension.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
Palghar: Minor Dispute Over Children Playing Sparks Violent Clash In Vasai; One Critically Injured | Representative Image

Vasai: A trivial argument over children playing escalated into a violent confrontation between two groups at Khan Complex in the Valiv area of Vasai.

The incident, which turned bloody within moments, was captured on camera and the video is now circulating widely on social media.

What began as a minor disagreement regarding children playing in the complex quickly spiraled out of control. According to reports, the verbal spat led to a physical brawl between the two groups. During the chaos, a man identified as Abdul Rahman Khan was brutally attacked with a knife.

Abdul Rahman Khan sustained serious stab wounds during the clash.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar: Minor Dispute Over Children Playing Sparks Violent Clash In Vasai; One Critically Injured
Palghar: Minor Dispute Over Children Playing Sparks Violent Clash In Vasai; One Critically Injured
CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Paper Easy To Moderate, Say Teachers; Students Debate Length
CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Paper Easy To Moderate, Say Teachers; Students Debate Length
IBM Shares Plunge 13% Amid AI Threat To Legacy Mainframe Business
IBM Shares Plunge 13% Amid AI Threat To Legacy Mainframe Business
'No Such Thing As Digital Arrest': CM Devendra Fadnavis Warns Citizens Against Cyber Scams During Maharashtra Budget Session
'No Such Thing As Digital Arrest': CM Devendra Fadnavis Warns Citizens Against Cyber Scams During Maharashtra Budget Session
Read Also
Bombay HC Transfers 2010 Vasai School Girl Death Case To CBI, Citing ‘Too Many Loose Ends’ In...
article-image

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is currently undergoing emergency medical treatment. The Valiv Police have officially registered a case regarding the incident and are investigating the viral footage to identify all parties involved.

Following the attack, the Khan family has expressed deep shock and anger. They have formally requested the police to take stringent legal action against the perpetrators to ensure such violence does not recur in the residential complex.

"A small issue involving children should never lead to someone being stabbed. We want the police to ensure the attackers face the full force of the law," a family representative stated.

The local authorities are monitoring the situation to prevent further communal or group tension in the neighborhood.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on