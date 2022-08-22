Palghar: Minister holds meet to review road condition in district

Tribal Development Minister Dr Vijaykumar Gavit |

In the wake of reports about unmotorable roads in the remote areas of Maharashtra's Palghar district, Tribal Development Minister Dr Vijaykumar Gavit on Sunday said pucca roads will be constructed in these areas and connected to main roads.

The minister visited the district weeks after reports came about a woman who lost her twin babies after she was transported on a makeshift stretcher to a primary healthcare centre for delivery due to lack of proper roads.