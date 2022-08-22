e-Paper Get App

Palghar: Minister holds meet to review road condition in district

Tribal Development Minister Dr Vijaykumar Gavit's visited the district after reports surfaced about a woman losing her babies. She was transported on a makeshift stretcher for delivery due to a lack of proper roads.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 09:01 AM IST
Tribal Development Minister Dr Vijaykumar Gavit |

In the wake of reports about unmotorable roads in the remote areas of Maharashtra's Palghar district, Tribal Development Minister Dr Vijaykumar Gavit on Sunday said pucca roads will be constructed in these areas and connected to main roads.

The minister visited the district weeks after reports came about a woman who lost her twin babies after she was transported on a makeshift stretcher to a primary healthcare centre for delivery due to lack of proper roads.

