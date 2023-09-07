Major Landslide Temporarily Disrupts Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Near Manor

Palghar News: Major Landslip In Monor Brings Traffic To Standstill | FPJ

Palghar: Traffic was disrupted after a major landslide on the Mendhvan Ghat of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in Palghar on Thursday morning. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Rocks and boulders fell onto the highway, located seven kilometers north of Mastan Naka in Manor on NH 48, on the Gujarat side lane following heavy rain on September 7 in the early hours of the day. This resulted in traffic congestion on this section of the highway, with only one lane operational.

Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), with the assistance of Manor and Kasa Police, worked to clear the landslide debris that had fallen onto the road. Traffic was normalised by 12 noon.