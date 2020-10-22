Palghar lynching: CID makes 32 more arrests

The CID arrested 32 more persons in connection with the lynching of three persons by an unruly mob in Palghar district. “Their role was found during the further investigations following which they were placed under arrest,” Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Atulchandra Kulkarni of State CID said. Sources said that those arrested are directly linked with the ruckus which unfolded during the night.

Meanwhile, the bail applications of about 70 accused were to be heard on Thursday before a special judge in Thane sessions court. All applications were adjourned for hearing to November 3.

With this, 186 people have so far been arrested and 11 juveniles detained in connection with the incident. On April 16, two seers and their driver, who were heading towards Surat from Mumbai in a car, were beaten to death by a mob in Palghar’s Gadchinchlale village on suspicion that they were child-lifters. The trio were dragged out of their car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were thieves.

The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30).The accused in the case were charged with murder, armed rioting and using criminal force to prevent a public servant from doing his duty, among other offences, the police said. Earlier, the Palghar police had conducted a probe into the case, but it was later handed over to the State CID.

The probing agency has filed three charge sheets in the case. The horrific incident had sparked the ire of people across the country and officials faced tremendous backlash. The Maharashtra government had earlier put to rest murmurs about the attack having communal undertones, stating that it was "unfortunate that communal politics is being played following the incident".