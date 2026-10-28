Palghar: Injured Man Mentions Leopard Attack In Umroli; Forest Officials Find No Pugmarks, Probe Underway

Forest officials and police investigate a man’s injuries after a suspected leopard encounter in Umroli | File Photo

Palghar, October 28, 2026: The Forest Department and police have launched an investigation after Kailas Laxman Umtol, a resident of Tokaripada, Padgha, was found injured in the Umroli area of Palghar taluka on the night of October 27.

The injured man was provided with first aid and admitted to a government hospital for further treatment. While Umtol reportedly mentioned a leopard attack during preliminary questioning, the Forest Department has so far found no leopard pugmarks at the site to substantiate the claim. The exact circumstances leading to his injuries are being investigated.

Inspection Reveals Cut Electrical Wires

A joint team of the Forest Department and police inspected the spot and conducted a panchnama in the presence of two independent witnesses, the village sarpanch and local residents.

During the inspection, several electricity poles and cut electrical wires were found at the site. Some of the wires appeared to have been cut recently. A cutter and other materials were also recovered, raising concerns about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The inspection team documented the location using GPS coordinates to establish the exact site and strengthen the ongoing investigation. Evidence collected during the inspection has been secured for further examination.

Umtol was found with an injury to his leg and is receiving medical treatment. Officials said further statements and the investigation would help establish the sequence of events. Forest officials have also conducted an extensive patrol of the surrounding area following the incident.

Compensation Governed By State Provisions

Meanwhile, the department has clarified that compensation for injuries caused by wildlife attacks is governed by the applicable state government provisions notified in 2024.

The prescribed procedure requires written intimation to the nearest forest guard, followed by submission of an application in Form I to the Range Forest Officer within 48 hours of the incident. Complete cases are subsequently forwarded to the Assistant Conservator of Forests for approval.

Compensation is admissible only when a wildlife attack is established. The applicable provisions also specify that compensation is not payable if the incident occurred while the affected person was violating provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Residents Urged To Rely On Official Updates

The Forest Department has appealed to residents not to panic or spread unverified information regarding a possible leopard attack. Citizens have been advised to rely on official updates and immediately report any sightings or suspected movement of leopards and other wild animals to the Forest Department or police.

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Officials reiterated that the investigation is ongoing and that no conclusive evidence of a leopard attack has been found at the site so far.

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