Palghar: Illegal liquor worth ₹48 lakh seized by excise dept, two held (WATCH)

According to an official, a seizure of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth ₹48 lakh took place in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday.

The Konkan flying squad of the Maharashtra excise department intercepted a tempo at Talasari, where it was discovered that the IMFL, meant only for sale in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, was being transported to Palghar district.

The tempo was stopped near Khanvel Udhva Road, and 400 boxes of liquor from various brands, hidden under bags of sawdust, were confiscated.

Two individuals were taken into custody, and the investigation was ongoing.