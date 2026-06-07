Palghar: Gas Tanker Overturns On Mumbai-Gujarat Highway; CO2 Leak Triggers Emergency Response - VIDEO

Mumbai: A gas tanker overturned in a deep roadside ditch within the Palghar jurisdiction on the Mumbai–Gujarat Highway on June 7. The accident has led to the leak of carbon dioxide gas from the tanker.

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As the gas leak poses challenges, authorities have initiated precautionary measures to bring the situation under control and sought the assistance of chemical expert Dhananjay Gidh from the Help Foundation.

Visuals from the site showed carbon dioxide gas gushing into the air from the overturned tanker as Gidh personally monitored the situation. The containment operation is being carried out under his guidance to ensure the leak is managed safely. Notably, other concerned agencies and emergency response teams are also stationed at the location and remain on standby. Currently, there is no information on what caused the accident and the condition of the driver.

Meanwhile, just a few days back, a gas pipeline leak in Mumbai's busy Dadar area had triggered a precautionary emergency response, prompting authorities to cordon off the surrounding area. The leakage was reported at around 6.01 pm from a Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) pipeline near Anugraha Hotel on Gokhale Road in Dadar (West). Gas was seen spraying out from the damaged pipeline. Teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police and Mahanagar Gas Limited rushed to the spot. As a safety measure, authorities immediately restricted access to the area and kept people away from the leak site to prevent any untoward incident. Additionally, MGL also temporarily suspended gas supply in the affected vicinity to facilitate repair work.

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