Palghar: DTEPC Chairman Justice Arun Choudhari visits Dahanu, reviews environmental condition and impact of Vadodara Express Highway

DTEPC Chairman Justice Arun Choudhari visits Dahanu

Palghar: Chairman of Dahanu Taluka Environmental Protection Committee (DTEPC) Justice Arun Choudhari visited Dahanu taluka to review the environmental condition and see the impact of Vadodara Express Highway.

The notification issued by the Ministry of Environment and Forest on 20 June 1991 restricted the setting up of industries in Dahanu Taluka. This notification was issued due to the start of the BSES thermal power plant.

Justice Chandrashekar Dharmadhikari was the Chairman of DTEPC. After his death, the Central Government reconstituted the committee. But a few months ago the government withdrew the changes and reformed the DTEPC with Justice Arun Choudhari as its chairman.

Justice Arun Choudhari after taking the charge of chairmanship made his first visit to Dahanu taluka on November 19. During his visit, he reviewed the environmental conditions of the taluka and met a few representatives of the industry.

He also reviewed the impact of the Vadodara Express Highway. Industrialist and social worker Ravindra Pathak told FPJ that DTEPC is planning to meet representatives of different sections of society in the next work to understand the issues related to the developments of this taluka. He also assured to help to start the industries in the Green category in the MPCB list.