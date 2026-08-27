Palghar Crime: 17-Year-Old Girl Found Dead After Outing With Boyfriend, Family Alleges Murder

Kasa Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl after her family raised allegations of foul play | AI Generated Representational Image

Palghar, August 27, 2026: A bizarre incident has come to light in Palghar, sending shockwaves through the city after a 17-year-old minor girl who went out with her boyfriend was found dead.

The teenager had gone out with her boyfriend last week. Two days later, her family received a devastating phone call informing them of her death. The deceased girl's family is now alleging that her boyfriend murdered her.

Family Alleges Foul Play

In a shocking claim, the relatives alleged that when the girl's health began to deteriorate, precious time was wasted conducting prayers to Jesus by her side instead of immediately rushing her to a hospital for medical treatment.

Asserting that her death is a result of foul play, the family has demanded the strictest possible action against the boyfriend and anyone else involved in the incident.

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Police Await Forensic Report

Meanwhile, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at the Kasa Police Station, and authorities are actively investigating the case. Kasa Police Inspector Amar Patil stated that post-mortem samples have been sent for forensic testing. He assured that a formal criminal case will be registered and further action will be taken as soon as the autopsy report is received.

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