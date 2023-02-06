Palghar: Couple dies on the spot as bike hit by unknown speeding vehicle on NH 48

Couple dies on the spot as bike hit by unknown speeding vehicle on NH 48 | Photo Credit: Dahanu accident

A couple, residents of Vasai taluka who were travelling on two-wheelers on the Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway, were dashed by a fast-moving vehicle which resulted in their death.

Police checking CCTV cameras

Navsha Laxman Pardhi (Age 60) and his wife Suman (Age 55) were travelling towards their home in Vasai (Vehicle No MH48 AE 7787) when an unknown speeding vehicle dashed them near Hotel Aman near Durves in Palghar Taluka on National Highway on February 5 at 4.30 pm. Both the driver and pillion died on the spot of the accident.

The manor police station has registered a complaint and is investigating the accused with help of CCTV footage. The post-mortem of the death was done at Manor Rural Hospital.

Three Seriously injured in another accident

In another incident, two bikers dashed head-on on Dahanu Kasa Nasik Highway near Aasave village in Dahanu taluka. Three youths are seriously injured and are being treated in a private hospital in Dahanu.

