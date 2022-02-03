Palghar: Cops arrest man from UP for killing partner in spurious liquor trade

Palghar: With the arrest of a 30-year-old person from Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh, police on Thursday claimed to have cracked last month's murder of a man at Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

The accused and the victim were involved in spurious liquor business in the district and the murder was a fallout of a dispute between them, police said.

On January 6, the body of the victim - Deepak Bharadwaj (35) - was found lying near Sakwar village on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, senior inspector Pramod Badakh of the MBVV's Crime Unit-III said.

An offence under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) had been registered at Virar police station.

"Our investigation revealed that his friend Harishankar Gourishankar Nishar, 30, and another man had killed Bharadwaj while they were returning from Virar to Boisar. They had dumped his body on the roadside," he said.

The crime branch began probing the case. Based on a tip-off that the accused was hiding in his native village in Uttar Pradesh, a police team was sent there. The police personnel stayed there for over 20 days and kept a vigil near his house before finally nabbing him, Badakh said.

The accused was brought back to Virar and a hunt is on to catch the other accused, he added.

The victim and the accused were involved in manufacturing spurious liquor, but there was a dispute between them over the business. As a fallout, the accused planned to eliminate Bharadwaj and killed him with the help of his friend, police said.

ALSO READ Palghar: Vasai man held for killing lover of his estranged wife

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 11:32 AM IST