Palghar: Chief of traders body in Wada attacked with chopper

The president of traders union in Wada in Palghar district of Maharashtra was attacked with a chopper by unidentified men at his residence, police said on Tuesday.

The motive behind the attack on Asish Manore (40) is not known yet, an official said.

Manore was attacked with a chopper on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday after unidentified men barged into his house located in the Agar Ali area in Wada, 47 km from the Palghar district headquarter.

Manore, who was profusely bleeding from his abdomen, was rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to Thane, the official said.

He is out of danger now, he added.

Police have registered a case for an attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Nobody is arrested so far.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 03:48 PM IST