Palghar: 90% of Gairan encroachments are yet to be demolished

The unavailability of police protection has hampered the speed of the anti-encroachment drive in the Gairan areas in Palghar taluka. About 525 establishments out of 543 are still to be demolished even when the machinery and workforce to do this are ready the scheduling of the demolition is done per the availability of police protection. The affidavit which is to be filed in the High Court stating the status of demolition on Gairan land will not be representing a good picture.

The revenue department has geared up to clear encroachment on Gairan (Gurcharan) land having commercial and rental houses. This action is being taken as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court decision for demolitions, notices to 543 establishments have been issued in Palghar Taluka. The land worth crores of rupees is likely to be released from encroachment.

Following the decision given by Supreme Court on January 28, 2011, the state government issued a government resolution dated July 12, 2011, mentioning that Gairan land cannot be transferred or regularised in name of an individual. The Supreme Court had directed the state government to clear encroachment on the Gairan land and submit a report of the same before Dec 31.

District Collector Govind Bodke had given guidelines to clear the encroachment. Following this state government order, 543 establishments in Palghar taluka covering hundreds of acres of land had been given notices. Many of the encroachments have illegal chawls constructed on them which are giving lakhs of rupees in income to the said encroachers. Few of the encroachers have been elected members of local self-government institutions who are liable to be disqualified.

The issue of Gairan land was raised in the recent convention of the State Assembly in Nagpur and a few ministers are accused of misappropriation of Gairan land. The aggrieved parties are not getting legal support from the courts nither the ministers issuing go-slow orders in this matter.

Tahasildar of Palghar undertook a demolition drive to free encroachment on Gairan land and 15 plus such establishments from Betegaon and Palgharhad been razed. The team of the demolition drive are awaiting police protection. Tahasildar Palghar has requested the concerned officers for the same and the demolition drive will proceed accordingly, he said. Tahasildar of Palghar had undertaken one of the biggest drives to remove about 34 acres of encroachment of five people on Gairan land in the Palghar Nagarparishad area today on Dec 29. The encroachment cleared land was handed to the Chief Officer of Palghar Nagarparishad.

Details of encroachment on Gurcharan land in Palghar Taluka

Tembhode (5)

Paam (100)

Kumbhavali (85)

Kolgaon (84)

Navapur (51)

Tembhi (47)

Gundavali (38)

Nandgaon Turfe Tarapur (38)

Aalewadi (30)

Nandgaon Turfe Manor (19)

Betegaon (7)

Tarapur (16)

Kamboda (13)

Salwad (9)

Dahisar Turfe Tarapur (1)

