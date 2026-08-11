Palghar: 19-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Kidnapped, Gang-Raped By 6 Men; 1 Arrested | Representative Image

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by six men while she was standing by the roadside with a friend in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said.

The incident took place on Monday in Talasari taluka. According to police, the woman was standing along a highway when the six accused, travelling on two motorcycles, allegedly took her to an abandoned bungalow and sexually assaulted her.

A case has been registered against all six accused at the Talasari police station. One accused has been arrested, while three others have been detained. Police are conducting a search for the remaining accused who are still at large.

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