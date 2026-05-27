Palghar: 13-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Well In Nalasopara Near Mumbai; Further Investigation Underway | AI Generated Image

A tragic incident has come to light from the Dhanivbaug area of Nalasopara East, where the body of a 13-year-old boy was recovered from a well late on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Adarsh Arvind Singh, who had reportedly stepped out of his house in the evening to play but failed to return home.

According to information from 'hp_live_news', when Adarsh did not return till late at night, worried family members and local residents began searching for him in the surrounding area. During the search operation, suspicion arose after his slippers were found near a well located nearly half a kilometre away from his residence.

Following the discovery, the Vasai-Virar Fire Brigade was called to the spot and a search operation was launched in the well. After efforts carried out late into the night, officials recovered the boy’s body from inside the well.

The incident has left the local community shocked and grieving. Authorities are now trying to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the boy’s death.

Pelhar Police have registered an accidental death case for the time being and initiated further investigation. Officials are probing whether Adarsh accidentally lost his balance and fell into the well or whether any other angle, including foul play, is involved in the incident.

Further investigation is underway.

Missing 12-Year-Old Girl Found Dead After Drowning In Naigaon's Abandon Quarry

A shocking incident has come to light in the Vasai-Virar region, where abandoned quarries are once again proving to be fatal.

According to a report by 'hp_live_news', the body of a 12-year-old girl, Ruksar Habiullah Khan, who had been missing for two days from the Bapane area in Naigaon East, was found floating in the water of an abandoned quarry near Chinchoti on May 2nd. Preliminary investigations have indicated that the minor died due to drowning.

The report states that the girl had stepped out of her house on April 28 to play with her friends. However, when she did not return home, her family began searching for her in the surrounding areas.

On May 2nd, local residents noticed a body floating in the quarry water and immediately alerted the police. After the body was retrieved, it was identified as that of the missing girl. Acting swiftly, a team from Naigaon police station reached the spot, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination.

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