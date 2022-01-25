Padma Awards 2022: From Prabha Atre to Sulochana Chavan; here's full list of recipients from Maharashtra

India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash in December last year, will be posthumously conferred Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award. Besides, vaccine makers Krishna Ella, Suchitra Ella, Cyrus Poonawalla, opposition politicians Ghulam Nabi Azad, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, and Indian-origin Silicon Valley titans Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai were named for the country's top civilian awards on Tuesday, the eve of the 73rd Republic Day.
Meanwhile, ten from Maharashtra have been named for the country's top civilian awards. From Prabha Atre to Sulochana Chavan, check out the full list of recipients from Maharashtra below:
Padma Shri
Dr. Balaji Tambe (Posthumous) - Medicine
Dr. Bhimsen Singhal - Medicine
Anil Kumar Rajvanshi - Science and Engineering
Sonu Nigam - Art
Vijaykumar Vinayak Dongre - Medicine
Sulochana Chavan - Art
Himmatrao Bawaskar - Medicine
Padma Bhushan
Cyrus Poonawalla - Trade and Industry
Natarajan Chandrasekaran - Trade and Industry
Padma Vibhushan
Prabha Atre - Art
