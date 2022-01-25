Padma Awards 2022: From Prabha Atre to Sulochana Chavan; here's full list of recipients from Maharashtra

India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash in December last year, will be posthumously conferred Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award. Besides, vaccine makers Krishna Ella, Suchitra Ella, Cyrus Poonawalla, opposition politicians Ghulam Nabi Azad, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, and Indian-origin Silicon Valley titans Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai were named for the country's top civilian awards on Tuesday, the eve of the 73rd Republic Day.

Meanwhile, ten from Maharashtra have been named for the country's top civilian awards. From Prabha Atre to Sulochana Chavan, check out the full list of recipients from Maharashtra below:

Padma Shri

Dr. Balaji Tambe (Posthumous) - Medicine

Dr. Bhimsen Singhal - Medicine

Anil Kumar Rajvanshi - Science and Engineering

Sonu Nigam - Art

Vijaykumar Vinayak Dongre - Medicine

Sulochana Chavan - Art

Himmatrao Bawaskar - Medicine

Padma Bhushan

Cyrus Poonawalla - Trade and Industry

Natarajan Chandrasekaran - Trade and Industry

Padma Vibhushan

Prabha Atre - Art

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 09:03 PM IST