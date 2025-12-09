Over 7,000 Participate In ‘Swachh Navi Mumbai Half Marathon'; Commissioner Shinde Completes 32-km Run

More than 7,000 citizens took part in the ‘Swachh Navi Mumbai Half Marathon 2025’ on Palm Beach Road on Sunday morning, where Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde also completed the event’s longest 32-km category.

The marathon, which began at 4.30 am, saw strong participation despite the early start. It was organised in collaboration with Lets Celebrate Fitness to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Ji.

Participants across age groups including many youngsters joined the 5 km, 10 km, 21 km and 32 km races. Persons with disabilities also took part, drawing appreciation from the commissioner.

Commissioner Praises Citizens’ Enthusiasm

Calling the response “overwhelming and inspiring,” Dr Shinde said,

“The citizens of Navi Mumbai have once again shown that cleanliness, fitness and community spirit go hand in hand. I am grateful for the massive turnout and especially moved by the participation of divyang runners.”

Dr Shinde added that such initiatives strengthen Navi Mumbai’s identity as a clean and environment-friendly city, and he thanked the organising partners including Lets Celebrate Fitness, Navi Mumbai Gurudwara Supreme Council, Gurudwara Shri Dashmesh Darbar, and other community groups.

Senior Civic Officials and Community Leaders Attend

Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, Deputy Commissioners Kisanrao Palande, Dr Prashant Javade, Dr Ajay Gadade, Somnath Potre, Sanjay Shinde, Dr Amol Palve, Additional City Engineer Arvind Shinde, and several other civic officials were present.

Former MP Sanjeev Naik and representatives of the Gurudwara Supreme Council also attended the event.

