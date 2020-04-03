Over 60 medical professionals wish to join ‘Anti-COVID-19 Army’ in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: In just two days, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has received an overwhelming response from medical professionals to join the ‘Anti-COVID-19 Army’. More than 60 doctors, general physicians, nursing and paramedical professionals from the city have applied to join this army.

NMMC had appealed to the medical fraternity - from super-specialty doctors to general physicians, practitioners, nursing and paramedical staff - residing in its jurisdiction to voluntarily join the 'Anti-COVID-19 Army'.

Balasaheb Sonawane, chief health officer of NMMC said that the response is encouraging for them. “Around 15 well-known doctors from the city have shown an interest to work with the civic team voluntarily,” said Sonawane. He added that we have received applications from fresh medical graduates who want to work for this cause.

He added that the civic body has adopted various containment measures, including tracing, tracking, testing and treatment. However, for the implementation of the aforesaid measures effectively, the civic body requires support from super-specialty doctors to general physicians, practitioners, nursing and paramedical staff. “They will be used as per the requirement after giving a week-long or as per-the-need training,” said the official.

Meanwhile, MLAs to developers have come forward to contribute to the relief programme of the state and central government to support the fight against coronavirus.

BJP MLA Ganesh Naik and Manda Mhatre have pledged to contribute Rs 50 lakh, while members of the Builders Association of Navi Mumbai (BANM) have promised to support the relief programs through the Konkan Commissioner.

Haresh Chheda, President BANM said they will give their collections from the fraternity directly to the Konkan Commissioner for the relief programme in Navi Mumbai.

Four in CISF test positive; total 5

Five personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have tested positive in Kalamboli in Panvel. According to the Panvel Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) health department, they were deputed at the international airport in Mumbai.

“One of them had already tested positive on March 28 and four have now tested positive,” said the official. They were residing in the CISF camp in Kalamboli and now the ground plus four-storey building is being sanitised.