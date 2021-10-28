Over 4 hours of grilling for NCB's Sameer Wankhede

A five-member vigilance team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday made enquiries with Mumbai NCB unit zonal director Sameer Wankhede, in connection with the allegations levelled by Prabhakar Sail, one of the witnesses in the cruise drugs raid case. Wankhede was questioned for about four and a half hours by the vigilance team. The team also made it clear that Wankhede would continue to be associated with the case until something substantial is found against him.



Deputy Director General of the NCB Gyaneshwar Singh said, “We requested the Mumbai NCB office to get the notices served to key witnesses in the case, KP Gosavi and Prabhakar Sail, to join the enquiry. But they could not be contacted through given telephone numbers or the addresses as per our record.”

Singh said they tried to serve notice at their addresses but one person's house was found locked, and another person's address could not be verified. He added that efforts were made to contact the lawyer of one of the persons and that they have tried their best to contact them.

Through the media, Singh appealed to them that they are free to join the enquiry and give evidence before the special team which is camping at CRPF mess in Bandra. Singh said, “We want to do a fair and independent inquiry and also chose a different place for it.” He added, "Tomorrow or day after, whichever day is convenient to them they can appear before the team and they can say whatever they want to.” He said the team has collected some crucial documents from the zone. “Sameer Wankhede has said a lot of things and in the future, if required, more documents will be taken from him and if more evidence will be required from him, it will be taken,” Singh said.



Asked whether Wankhede would be allowed to continue to be associated with the ongoing case, Singh said, "If I will get some concrete evidence against him then only I would be able to give some report to the DG NCB."



Meanwhile, Sail's advocate Tushar Khandare told this newspaper, “We have not yet received any summons from the NCB. Instead, we state they should serve us proper summons. Sail has got his statement recorded at the DCP Zone 1 office on Wednesday in connection with the allegations made by him in the affidavit.”

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 12:41 AM IST