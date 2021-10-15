Mumbai: Over 3,000 stray dogs jabbed for rabies

Over 3,000 stray dogs were vaccinated across the city as part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) rabies prevention and public awareness campaign between September 28 and October 13. The campaign was initiated by the civic Department of Veterinary Health and in collaboration with NGOs on World Rabies Day that is on September 27.

"The purpose of our vaccination drive was also to raise awareness about the importance of animal welfare, as lives of humans and animals are interlinked; hence it is important to keep animals fit and healthy," said a senior BMC official.

Under this campaign, 3,493 stray dogs were vaccinated every day from 8 am to 2 pm continously for 15 days from September 28 to October 13.

For this, two teams from the civic veterinary health department were formed. The team consisted of civic veterinary officers and para veterinary staff that is trained in catching dogs. "The work of various NGOs working in the field of veterinary medicine was also invaluable. The organisations that collaborated with us include the Welfare of Stray Dogs, Utkarsh Global Foundation, In Defense of Animals, Mumbai Animals Association and Pet Owners and Animal Lover Foundation. Vehicles were also provided by the BMC transport department to catch the dogs," said the general manager of the civic veterinary health department, Dr KA Pathan.

Pathan added, "The purpose of celebrating 'World Rabies Day' is to create awareness among the citizens about rabies. At the same time, it focuses on various levels of measures that need to be taken to prevent and control rabies more effectively."

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 03:09 AM IST