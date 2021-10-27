Over 3 crore people vaccinated in state, highest in country

The state on Tuesday achieved yet another milestone as more than three crore people were fully Covid-19 vaccinated, which is the highest for any state in the country.

Public Health Department additional chief secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas said,” Maharashtra now has more than three crores fully vaccinated population, highest for any country.”

So far 9,61,92,441 doses were administered of which 6,60,78,096 were first dose and 3,01,14,345 second dose in Maharashtra.

On October 9, Maharashtra had crossed the mark of nine crores Covid-19 vaccination doses with 2.76 crore population fully vaccinated, which was the highest for any state in the country.

Tuesday’s development came when Maharashtra has recorded 1,201 COVID 19 cases and 32 deaths with a 2.12% fatality rate. There are 66,05,051 progressive cases, while 64,38,395 have been discharged. As of date, there are 22,981 active cases and 1,40,060 deaths.

The state government has made a new demand to the Centre to supply three crore vaccine doses per month to administer 15 lakh doses daily.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 02:43 AM IST