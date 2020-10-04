Over 1.70 lakh students gear up for Mumbai University’s final-year examinations

Most final-year theory examinations of Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes under the University of Mumbai (MU) will begin today till October 17. Over 1.70 lakh students will appear for the regular examinations to be conducted online in the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format from their home using a smartphone or computer with an internet connectivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some degree colleges affiliated to the MU have already begun conducting examinations on October 1. However, most of them conducted mock tests and backlog examinations till October 3 and will now conduct regular examinations. According to the MU guidelines, theory examinations for the final year UG and PG programmes will be for a duration of one hour for maximum 50 marks with 25 to 40 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) per subject.

The examination paper will be based on the syllabus taught until March 13 for all the final year courses. Uday Samant, higher and technical education minister of Maharashtra, said, "Over 2.47 lakh students will appear for the final-year theory examinations under the MU, out of which around 1.70 lakh students will appear for regular examinations and the remaining 72,500 will appear for backlog examinations."

Krishna Nair, a senior college professor, said, "We will conduct the examinations using our internal software, which can be easily accessed by students. We have initiated various protocols to keep a close tab on cheating or copying in the online examinations. Students should prepare well and give their best."

Mukti Bhattacharya, a final-year student of Sociology, said, "The mock tests were helpful to understand the new online MCQ examination model. I feel relieved and prepared to give the examination." While Vivek Rajput, a final year Commerce student, said, "It's a relief that the examination is for a short duration. I just hope there are no technical glitches in online examination systems."