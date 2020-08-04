Over 10,000 Covid patients recover across Maha on Monday

Mumbai: For the third time in five days, more than 10,000 patients were recovered and discharged across Maharashtra in the last 24 hours. On Monday, 10,221 patients were discharged from the hospitals across the state, taking its total recovered patients to 2,87,030 until now. The previous highest one-day discharges were 10,725 and 10,333 which were on August 1 and July 28.

Meanwhile, the state has recorded 8,968 corona cases and 266 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, taking its total case tally to 4,50,196 with 15,842 deaths until now.

Of the 266 deaths, 83 deaths were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, followed by 66 in Pune, 50 in Nagpur, 20 in Kolhapur, 19 in Nashik, 14 in Latur, seven in Akola, four in Aurangabad and three deaths were from another state.

Mumbai also recorded less than 1,000 cases on Monday, with 970 new cases and 46 deaths, raising its caseload to 1,17,421, with 6,490 deaths so far. Meanwhile, the doubling rate of cases has now increased to 78 days, while the weekly growth rate has reduced to 0.89 per cent.

Civic officials said even though Mumbai was adding a steady number of cases, the majority of patients were asymptomatic. “A little over 5,000 are symptomatic and over 1,105 are critical. Moreover it was crucial that the city did not drop its guard at this point,” said Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani.

So far, a total of 22.98 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 20 per cent were positive. There are 9.40 lakh people in home quarantine and over 37,009 in institutional quarantine.

DASHBOARD

Mumbai

Cases: 1,17,421

Deaths: 6,490

Discharged: 90,089

Mortality Rate: 5.52 per cent

Recovery Rate: 76.72 per cent

MAHARASHTRA

Cases: 4,50,196

Deaths: 15,842

Discharged: 2,87,030

Mortality Rate: 3.51 per cent

Recovery rate: 63.75 per cent