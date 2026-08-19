Out-Of-Control Truck Crashes Into MNS Office Premises In Vasai East, Parked XUV Smashed; No Injuries Reported | File Pic

Vasai: A sudden accident in the Bhoidapada area of Vasai East on Tuesday created panic among local residents. According to preliminary information, an out-of-control truck entered the premises of an MNS office.

During the incident, the truck collided with the front portion of an XUV parked inside the office premises, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

Also Watch:

Following the accident, a large crowd of citizens gathered at the spot. The sudden entry of the truck into the office premises caused panic and confusion in the area for some time.

According to preliminary information, the registration number of the XUV involved in the collision is MH 48 AY 5942.

Read Also Mumbai To Get Grand Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Memorial As Committee Begins Work On 50-Year-Old Demand

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in the incident. However, it is not yet clear whether anyone was present inside the office at the time of the accident. The exact reason why the truck went out of control is also yet to be determined.

A large number of people gathered at the accident site shortly after the incident. The exact cause of the accident is expected to become clear after police and concerned administrative officials reach the spot and conduct an investigation.

This is preliminary information, and official details and the findings of the further investigation are awaited.