Our aim is to create an syllabus that enables the next gen to find a job: Niranjan Hiranandani

In conversation with Niranjan Hiranandani, provost of the Hyderabad Sind National Collegiate (HSNC) cluster university comprising Kishinchand Chellaram College, Hassaram Rijhumal College of Commerce and Economics and Bombay Teachers' Training College, Churchgate.

Is the HSNC cluster university a state or private university?

HSNC cluster university is a state-public university. The cluster university is an experimental model that works on the private as well as the government side. The management is given to the private sector.

What is the objective?

Today, 90 per cent students do not have the adequate qualification, experience or skill sets, which help to get a job or retain the job so employers do not find students good enough for the job. Our main objective is to create an academic syllabus good for students for the next generation in terms of finding a job, where the employer should feel that the student not only has the qualification, but the required skill sets for the job.

Our second objective is to make the syllabi dynamic. For example, we will create flexibility in courses and allow students to shift to new upgraded courses. We are working with professional industry experts to understand their expectations.

What are the new unaided courses?

We will run certificate courses for specialisations. Students will get university credits for these unaided courses. We will also change the methodology and pedagogy of learning. 20 to 25 per cent courses will be based on online teaching, irrespective of the COVID-19 situation in the future. Students can drop off after the first year and get a certificate. If they drop off after a second year they will get a diploma, and will get a degree after the third year.

For example, we have started a school of yoga, a three-year programme for performing arts, including music and arts, school of applied sciences, master in information technology and computer science. Our existing doctor of philosophy (Ph.D) programmes will continue. We will start research centres for sociology and liberal arts soon.

What is the roadmap for academic courses?

The courses that are under the aided section will continue to be aided, while the newer courses will come under the unaided section.

Is the cluster university affiliated to the University of Mumbai (MU)?

All new courses starting in KC, HR and BTTC, Churchgate, will fall under the HSNC board. The new first-year admissions to these courses is under the HSNC cluster university. But, the second year (SY) and third year (TY) students, who are already admitted under the Mumbai University (MU), will continue to be under it.

Has the university received the University Grants Commission (UGC) recognition?

We have got everything that is needed for us to become a university and all the clearances are there. All the processes have been done, which are required for the purpose of creating, running and operating the university.

Will the government-aided teaching and non-teaching staff be privatised?

The salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff under the aided section will be protected as per the government rules and they will continue to enjoy the privileges. The professors who teach the students of first year will follow the syllabi and academic direction given by HSNC cluster university. While, those teachers who cater to the second year and third year students will follow the MU direction.

Has the university received any grants from the Maharashtra state government or under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA)?

No, not yet.