Opposition To Bhiwandi Road Widening Intensifies As Congress Protests, Traders Shut Shops And Tiranga Rally Backs Stir

Bhiwandi: Opposition to the ongoing road widening project in Bhiwandi gathered momentum on Monday, with the Bhiwandi City Congress staging a protest outside the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) headquarters, even as hundreds of traders and residents from Kalyan Road extended their support through a Tiranga Rally.

The civic administration began work on a 36-metre road widening project on November 17, covering the stretch from Anjur Phata to Kalyan Naka. After completing the first phase, the BNCMC initiated widening work on the Kalyan Naka–Temghar Road, triggering resistance from local shopkeepers and residents who claim the project threatens their livelihoods and properties.

On Monday, a large number of traders along Kalyan Road downed shutters and joined the protest, leading to a partial shutdown of commercial activity in the area and drawing attention to the growing unrest against the project.

Congress Raises Questions Over Fairness

The agitation was led by Abdul Rashid Tahir Momin, former MLA and district president of the Bhiwandi City Congress. Addressing protesters, Momin alleged that the road widening was being carried out in an unjust and unilateral manner.

He claimed that the project was being pushed forward without the formal approval of the Development Plan (DP) and accused the civic administration of acting in a way that favours builder interests at the cost of small traders and long-time residents.

“Development cannot come at the cost of destroying livelihoods. No demolition or acquisition should be carried out unless affected property owners are given proper compensation and rehabilitation,” Momin said, warning that the Congress would intensify its agitation if the civic body failed to address the concerns raised by locals.

Tiranga Rally Backs Protest

Simultaneously, the Kalyan Road Vyapari Nivasi Sangharsh Samiti took out a Tiranga Rally from Apsara Cinema to Kalyan Naka, expressing solidarity with the Congress-led protest.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Shadab Usmani questioned the administration’s approach, stating that while governments are willing to undertake expensive measures such as making metro projects underground to minimise inconvenience to citizens, the BNCMC appeared indifferent to the impact of road widening on local traders and residents.

“The administration should adopt solutions that do not displace people or cripple local businesses,” Usmani said.

Delegation Meets Commissioner

The protest witnessed participation from Congress leaders Arshi Azmi, Sohail Khan and Aamir Khan, along with hundreds of affected shopkeepers, property owners and residents.

Later, a delegation of protesters met the municipal commissioner, submitting a memorandum and demanding that the road widening work be halted until issues related to compensation, rehabilitation and planning approvals are addressed.

A Growing Civic Flashpoint

The road widening project has now emerged as a major civic flashpoint in Bhiwandi, particularly at a time when the city is heading towards long-pending municipal elections. While the civic administration maintains that the project is necessary to ease chronic traffic congestion, mounting opposition suggests that the issue could have significant political and social repercussions in the months ahead.

For now, the widening of Kalyan Road remains a contested symbol of development versus displacement in the powerloom city.

