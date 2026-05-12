Opposition Targets Maharashtra BJP President Ameet Satam Over 25 Car Convoy Amid PM Narendra Modi’s Fuel Saving Appeal

Opposition Targets Maharashtra BJP President Ameet Satam Over 25 Car Convoy Amid PM Modi’s Fuel Saving Appeal |

A fresh political row has broken out in Maharashtra after opposition leaders criticised Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam over an alleged convoy of around 25 vehicles during a drain inspection tour across Mumbai.

The criticism comes against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently appealing to citizens to save fuel amid tensions in the Middle East and growing global uncertainty.

Satam on Tuesday, shared details of his inspection visit on X, stating that he personally reviewed ongoing drain cleaning works in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs to ensure Mumbaikars do not face waterlogging during the upcoming monsoon season.

Drain Cleaning Inspection Across Eastern Suburbs

According to Satam, the inspection covered areas including Bhandup East, the API drain near Veer Savarkar Road and the Usha Nagar drain. He said instructions had been issued to civic officials to maintain transparency and complete desilting work before the monsoon arrives.

Several BJP leaders and civic officials accompanied him during the visit, including MLA Mihir Kotecha, House Leader Ganesh Khankar and officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s storm water drainage department.

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Kotecha later said the inspection drive was aimed at ensuring that citizens are spared the annual problem of flooding and waterlogging during heavy rains.

Opposition Leaders Attack BJP

However, the inspection tour soon triggered criticism from opposition leaders, who questioned the size of the convoy accompanying Satam.

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad alleged that while the Prime Minister was advising citizens to conserve fuel, BJP leaders themselves were travelling with large convoys.

पंतप्रधान मोदीजी देशाला इंधन बचतीचे धडे देतात आणि दुसरीकडे मुंबई भाजपचे अध्यक्ष अमित साटम चक्क २५ गाड्यांचा ताफा घेऊन नालेसफाई पहायला निघतात! 'साहेबांचा' सल्ला फक्त सामान्य जनतेसाठीच आहे का?



जनतेला त्यागाचे सल्ले द्यायचे आणि स्वतः मात्र २५ गाड्यांच्या ताफ्यात फिरायचे! मुंबई… pic.twitter.com/RcHUUl89pC — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) May 12, 2026

In a sharp post on X, she questioned whether the Prime Minister’s message applied only to ordinary citizens.

NCP SP MLA Rohit Pawar also mocked the convoy, saying it appeared to contradict public appeals for austerity and fuel conservation.

Neither Satam nor the BJP had officially responded to the opposition’s criticism till late evening.