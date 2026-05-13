'Opposition Should Not Make Fun Of It': Devendra Fadnavis On PM Modi Urging Citizens To Conserve Fuel - VIDEO |

Mumbai: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal urging citizens to conserve fuel, avoid unnecessary purchases of gold and cut down on overseas travel amid the ongoing global crisis, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has backed the call, stating that such measures should be viewed positively and implemented responsibly during difficult times.

According to a tweet shared by IANS, Fadnavis extended support to the Prime Minister’s appeal and said that several countries across the world are currently facing severe economic and supply-related challenges. He added that in many nations, people are struggling due to fuel shortages and rising prices, with some countries even facing situations where petrol is unavailable for days.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On PM Modi urging citizens to save fuel and avoid gold purchases, CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "I feel that in times of global crisis, the Prime Minister of our country should be taken positively. We can see that the situation of many countries is very bad.… pic.twitter.com/ad2xp3pJQ7 — IANS (@ians_india) May 13, 2026

Speaking on the issue, Fadnavis said that instead of mocking such measures, people should understand the seriousness of the global situation and cooperate in whatever way possible.

“If the opposition does not want to implement these measures, then at least they should not make fun of them,” he said.

The Chief Minister further stated that every citizen has a responsibility to contribute in their own way during such circumstances and said that the Maharashtra government is also attempting to follow the Prime Minister’s message seriously.

“I believe it is the responsibility of every person to try and implement these measures in their own way. The Maharashtra government should also try to implement these measures in its own way. We are trying to do this,” Fadnavis said.

He also revealed that he has already called for a meeting regarding the issue and assured that Maharashtra would work in line with the message given by the Prime Minister to the nation.

“I have called a meeting for this. Maharashtra will definitely work according to the message given by the Prime Minister to the country,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a public meeting organised by the BJP at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Sunday, appealed to citizens to collectively participate in helping the country navigate the global economic uncertainties arising out of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Highlighting the impact of international tensions on fuel prices, inflation and supply chains, the Prime Minister urged citizens to adopt responsible consumption habits. He suggested using public transport wherever possible, reviving work-from-home practices, avoiding non-essential purchases and reducing foreign travel in order to conserve foreign exchange reserves.

Modi stated that patriotism is not only about sacrificing one’s life for the nation, but also about behaving responsibly and fulfilling duties towards the country during challenging times.

Emphasising the importance of conserving foreign exchange, the Prime Minister said that with petrol and diesel becoming increasingly expensive globally, it is the responsibility of citizens to reduce unnecessary fuel consumption.

“Since petrol and diesel have become extremely expensive across the world, it is our responsibility to save fuel and thereby save the foreign exchange spent on purchasing petrol and diesel,” PM Modi said.

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