Opposition leader Pritam Mhatre demands filling of rubber and concrete in flyover joint at Khanda Colony

There is a railway flyover that connects Thane Naka to Khanda Colony and it has a total of 18 expansion joints. However, many of the expansion joints have developed gaps and it could be dangerous for motorists. Pritam Mhatre, Leader of opposition has demanded MSRDC officials to fill all the expansion joints as early as possible.

Recently, an auto rickshaw had to apply sudden brakes due to a big gap between the expansion joints. This resulted in the collision of four to five vehicles. Though no one was injured in the collision, it raised the safety of motorists.

Mhatre contacted the official MSRDC and asked to carry out the repair work immediately. Mhatre also visited the flyover with MSRDC officials and inspected the expansion joints. He showed them how common citizens are facing the problem.

The officials present said that they will complete the work with the approval of separate work as they did not do the work as it is not under maintenance. Mhatre asked to take appropriate action and make the road smooth to drive.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 09:14 AM IST