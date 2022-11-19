Mumbai: Sikh community starts facility for cancer patients in Ghatkopar

Sikh community starts facility for cancer patient | Representative

Mumbai: There is some help around for outstation cancer patients and their attendants. A facility of 16 air-conditioned rooms is being opened up so that they do not have to go back for lack of accommodation.

Known as ‘Bhagat Kabir Niwas’ the new facility will come up at Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Pant Nagar, Ghatkopar (east). The building is already up, and final touches are being made before it is thrown open to the needy.

The Sikh community, known for its charitable acts, has considered increasing the total number of beds from 450 to 550."A couple of years ago, we celebrated the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Sahib. We are looking to touch that figure. We are already close to that figure as we have around 450 to 500 beds in the city at different places in Dadar, Pant Nagar and Chunabhatti among others," said Singh.

The new facility will provide beds at a nominal cost to patients

The new facility will provide beds at a nominal cost to patients, irrespective of the community they belong to. It will be walk-in and on a first-come, first-serve basis. Known for charitable acts, the idea of building a new building came up when the existing facility was running at more than full capacity.

"The influx of patients is very high. Many have to go away because they cannot afford to stay or care. After chemo (therapy), they need better environment. We chose an air-conditioned facility because there was a high demand for one," said Manmohan Singh, president of Sri Guru Singh Sabha.

The service, however, is not free. "It is a charitable facility that will be run on a no-profit, no-loss basis. We are considering Rs 1,000 for one room, which will come up to Rs 250 per bed for now, but a final decision will be taken after some time," said Singh.

Community kitchens that serve free meals will also provide space for cancer patients if they want to their food.