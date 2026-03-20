'Only Network That Was Working...': Commuters Fume As Sole Available Vodafone Connectivity Ditches Them On Mumbai Metro 3

'Only Network That Was Working...': Commuters Fume As Only Available Vodafone Connectivity Ditches Them On Mumbai Metro 3 | Representational Image

Mumbai: Commuters travelling on Mumbai Metro Line 3 reported a complete loss of Vodafone network connectivity. Notably, Vodafone services were earlier functional between Aarey and Acharya Atre Chowk stations. User took to social media and complained, saying that while Jio and Airtel networks had never worked in the underground corridor, Vodafone also stopped, raising serious safety concerns, especially during emergencies.

Social media reactions

Several users questioned as when the network would be fixed. One user wrote, "The mobile phone network is down for several days while on the train. When will you fix it??"

While another added that the Vodafone network has stopped since several days. "The only network that was working inside the metro 3 has also stopped working for the past few days. When is the network likely to be restored?," a user asked.

Some users highlighted saying that the Vodafone network has been out for the past two days, "It has been more than 1 year since the Aqua Line Metro started, but still Jio & Airtel networks are not working. Vodafone has stopped working for 2 days."

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One passenger also flagged serious safety concerns due to the blackout and said, "No Vodafone network in Aqualine, earlier it used to work smoothly atleast from Aarey to Atre Chowk. This is a serious safety concern, especially during emergencies when connectivity is crucial."

Replying to users, Vodafone apologised for the situation and wrote, "Apologies for the situation that you had to endure. I’ve made a note of your concern. I will get in touch with you shortly". However, a report by Mid Day stated that mobile network services inside Mumbai Metro 3 will remain down as the third-party infrastructure provider was switched off for failing to meet contract conditions, adding that installing a new system might take time, which would leave commuters without connectivity.

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