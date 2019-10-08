Online assessment on course, winter semester exam results within 45 days: MU

Mumbai: Results of the ongoing winter semester examinations of all degree colleges will be declared within 45 days from the date of the examination, Mumbai University (MU) has said. The new online assessment system has expedited the process of paper correction without any errors enabling teachers to finish assessment faster and declare results on time.

Teachers have started assessing answer scripts, even as examinations are being conducted in degree colleges. Kavita Hande, a teacher said, “We are correcting answer papers daily, after every exam. We are trying to use our time efficiently, as we have also been assigned election duty. We do not want any delay in the declaration of results by keeping assessments pending till the last minute.”

Further, said teachers, paper corrections are going faster with the new online assessment system. Jitendra Vora, a teacher, said, “We do not have to commute to our college for this task. Instead, we can log in from any centralised assessment procedure (CAP) centre that is accessible and begin assessment. We use every bit of our spare time for assessment.”

Now, all MU exam papers are being assessed through the on-screen marking (OSM) system. Suchitra Pagare, deputy registrar of examinations, MU, said, “We have streamlined the OSM system and now, there are no errors in this process. Teachers are now able to use the system without trouble.”

Students have welcomed the online assessment system, as it is free of physical errors. Razia Mustafa, a student, said, “Online assessment does not allow room for human error, so we are glad answer papers are being assessed efficiently.” While Mayank Jain, another student, said, “The university has been declaring results on time so far and we hope it is the same for this semester, too.”