Ongoing road construction work affects traffic movement on Ghodbunder road

The road repair work being carried out at Ghodbunder Road by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has led to congestion. Moreover, the ongoing Metro construction work has worsened the situation for daily commuters.

"Due to ongoing repair work pertaining to the underground pipeline and the Metro construction, the Ghodbunder Road stretch is severely congested. Vehicles too, are parked on the side of the road. A regular drive against such vehicles is being carried by the traffic team by imposing fines," said a traffic official from Thane.

The 15 km long stretch between Mullah Baug and Nagla Bandar is affected the most. The construction work is likely to be completed by May end.

As per motorists, most of the service roads in Ghodbunder were dug for repairs and to place water pipelines. However, these roads were repaired temporarily, which didn't last for long in the monsoon. Hence, the condition of these service roads is bleak.

"The repair work of the service roads in the city has been going on since last week. The routes that require underground telephone and water connections to be placed may take more time. The rest of them will be completed by May end,” informed a TMC official.

"Following the traffic congestion on the main highway connecting the Ghodbunder stretch, the direction regarding the repair work of service roads was given by the TMC commissioner to ease the traffic snarls. Accordingly the concretisation of these roads will be undertaken," said Sandip Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC.