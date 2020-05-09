One more Nagpur Mayor Praveen Datke to be Legislator

In 2004, at the age of 25, Datke was elected as a corporator of Nagpur Municipal Corporation for the first time from Mahal ward, bastion of RSS. After winning for the third time, Datke became the mayor of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation in 2014 and continued till 2017.

Lottery for Gopchhade?

BJP cadres and leaders were shocked when the BJP has announced Ajit Gopchhade as the BJP candidate for the Legislative Council election. He is from Nanded of Marathwada region and is a well-known paediatrician.

Pankaja Munde was trying to get the nomination, but BJP denied ticket to her. He belongs to Lingayat Wani caste in OBC category. Lingayat’s are one of the majority castes in Marathwada and Solapur belt. He is BJP’s Doctor Cell President.