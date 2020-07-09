One more cop dies of coronavirus

Mumbai: A 46-year-old constable attached to Bhandup police station died of Covid-19 within 24 hrs of testing positive for the virus. The constable, Kailash Dabhade, was admitted to hospital on Monday, he died within hours his test report came positive on Tuesday, said a police official.

According to the police, Dabhade was admitted to Gurunanak hospital in Bandra on Monday. Dabhade was taken to hospital after developing mild fever and cough. His swabs we're taken on the same day the report which came on Tuesday showed the constable was positive for the deadly virus. He breathed his last around 2 am on Wednesday.

The diseased doesn't have any health issues. The way he died is a shock to everyone, said a police officer. After his death, his close contacts from the police station were quarantined, said a police officer. Dabhade was a resident of Badlapur and survived by wife and two children.

With his death, the death toll from the Mumbai police touched 44 on Wednesday while state police's death toll owing to Covid-19 crossed 70. As per the figures, total of 2462 police personnel from the city police have recovered from the virus so far while 1634 have jointed duty as well. As on Wednesday, 522 police personnel are currently undergoing treatment.