One killed, 11 injured in Ulhasnagar cylinder blast

Thane: Owner of an eatery died and 11 others were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in Ulhasnagar town of Thane district on Saturday.The incident took place at around 1:00 pm in 'Jai Mata Di' snacks centre near Venus Cinema, Ulhasnagar, informed civic official from Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC).

"There were more than 20 people in the premises eating snacks when the gas cylinder exploded resulting in a huge fire, which caused major damage to the shop. The injured are under treatment at the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar and other two private hospitals in the vicinity," said the official.

"The crowd ran out of the shop after hearing the sound of the blast and the huge fire," said one of the eye witness present at the spot.

The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospitals in Ulhasnagar, while the fire brigade was soon informed about the incident. The fire was brought under control within two hours of the incident."The owner of the shop, Pappu Gupta (35), was declared dead on arrival. The injured people were standing out of the shop premises eating snacks.

Nearly five of them received serious injuries, all are undergoing treatment at the hospital," informed UMC official."It has been noticed that the owner of the shop was using 3 LPG cylinders at a time at his shop. However, the police are investigating in this matter," added UMC official.