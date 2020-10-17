One injured after hit by speeding tempo in Thane

Thane: A 30-year-old tempo driver sustained serious injuries after the vehicle that he was driving hit by another speeding tempo at Teen Haat Naka flyover in Thane on Friday morning.

The injured driver, identified as Babasaheb Shankar Shemde, was rushed to a hospital in Thane. He sustained serious injuries in head and leg.

The accident led to traffic snarls on the flyover for over an hour.

"The accident took place at 3 am when a tempo was hit by another speeding tempo in the rear side on the Teen Haat Naka flyover. Both vehicles were moving on Mumbai-Nashik road," said a Regional Disaster Management Cell official. –Priyanka Dhomse

Rajendra Sonawane, the driver of the other tempo, escaped unhurt. Traffic on the busy flyover came to a standstill after the accident and it was cleared around 4.30 am.

An offence has been registered at the Naupada police station under Sections 279, 337 and 338 of Indian Penal Code, said police official.